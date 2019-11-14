CLOSE
Mo’Nique Sues Netflix Over Alleged Racial Discrimination

'Mo'Nique Uncensored': Mainstream Media Vs 'The Chitterling Circuit'

For the past year and change, Mo’Nique has accused Netflix of discriminating against her. Now, she’s headed to court.

Per TMZ, the Oscar-winning actress and comedian is suing the streaming giant on grounds of race-based discrimination in regards to how they negotiated a comedy special with her. The star alleges Netflix offered Amy Schumer $11 million (she wound up getting $13 million) for an hour-long stand-up comedy special while Mo’Nique was only offered $500,000.

Mo’Nique, as you may know, declined the offer and called for a boycott against the company.

The suit gets juicier. Mo’Nique claims that Netflix has a major lack of diversity that contributes to their discriminatory practices and highlights an incident where Netflix’s Chief Communications Officer used the n-word in a meeting with 60 people back in 2018. She also says Kevin Spacey was allowed to use the N-word sans consequence while on the set of “House Of Cards,” allegedly telling his personal security guards, “I don’t want [n-words] on my set anymore.”

She also cited the major pay gap on Netflix’s hit series The Crown to highlight discrimination she believes is taking place. The actress who plays Queen Elizabeth II was paid $14K per episode less than the actor who played Prince Philip and it was only corrected following public outcry and backlash.

In all, she’s suing the company for unspecified damages and calling for an injunction forcing Netflix to change its policies.

