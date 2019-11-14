CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Alicia Keys Tapped By Grammy Awards To Host Show Once Again

It appears that the singer's first stint as host pleased the network heads and other organizers.

61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Dan MacMedan / Getty

Alicia Keys was seen by some as an unlikely host for the Grammy Awards last year, but she pulled off the feat and apparently it’s been well-received by those at the top. The singer will return to her hosting duties at the top of 2020 for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards show.

Keys, self-aware to know many were skeptical about her first time around in hosting the awards ceremony, released a video of the singer essentially poking fun at the development by playing two versions of herself as she prepares. Showing some comedic chops and quick lines, Keys manages to show off a side of her personality folks are just now getting familiar with.

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards airs on January 26 (a day after Keys’ birthday, as she reminds us) next year on CBS and CBS All Access. Check out the funny announcement below.

Photo: Getty

Alicia Keys Tapped By Grammy Awards To Host Show Once Again  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 2 weeks ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 2 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 4 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close