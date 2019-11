Written By: Don Juan Fasho

The Motorola Flip Phone is making a come back.

via Gizmodo:

According to a Verizon press release, the new Motorola Razr will clock in at the eye-popping price of $1,500 retail (still less than foldable competitors Samsung Galaxy Fold at $1,980 or more and Huawei Mate X at $2,420). (LoveBScott)

Also On 100.3: