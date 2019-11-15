CLOSE
GED Section: The Reasons Why Trump Should Be Impeached

D.L. Believes that everything Donald Trump does is for his own benefit. He also believes that he’s a liar. Think about it, he has surrounded himself with liars, a number of people close to him, including his lawyer, are in jail because of their lies. Donald Trump should be impeached because “he put his interest above the interests of the country.” He used a foreign government to “investigate” his political opponent, that’s illegal. He has violated and broken the trust of the people in the United States, and D.L. believes that he needs to be punished. He says if folks let this slide then “America as a construct is over.”

GED Section: The Reasons Why Trump Should Be Impeached  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

