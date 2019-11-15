CLOSE
Aldi’s Frozen Berries Recalled; Possible Hepatitis A Contamination

Aldi

Source: Aldi / Aldi

Attention Aldi’s shoppers, there’s a recall! Aldi’s frozen mixed berries and raspberries sold at Aldi were recalled due to potential contamination of Hepatitis A.

According to WJZBaltimore, Wawona Frozen Foods voluntarily recalled packages of Season’s Choice frozen berries a sample during a government test was positive for Hep A. The FDA says there have been no illnesses associated with this voluntary and precautionary recall to date.

Check your freezers for these labels

  • Season’s Choice Raspberries (frozen): 12-ounce bags, “best by” date of June, 10, 2021, August 1, 2021 and August 23, 2021. “Product of Chile.” UPC Code: 0 41498 12419 9
  • Season’s Choice Berry Medley (frozen) containing raspberries: 16-ounce bags, “best by” date of July 17, 2021, July 20, 2021 and July 22, 2021. “Product of USA, Chile.” UPC Code: 0 41498 31344 9

Hepatitis A is a contagious disease that can cause liver disease and progress to liver failure. For more information, click here.

 

Aldi’s Frozen Berries Recalled; Possible Hepatitis A Contamination  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

