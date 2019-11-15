CLOSE
Feature Story
A Golden Globe Awards Press Event Had These Celebs Showing Up In Hollywood Holiday Style

Golden Globe Awards held a press event in LA and two of our favorite celebs were present and shining like the stars they are on the red carpet.

Pose actress MJ Rodriguez is becoming a regular on the red carpet and we are so here for the budding fashionista. The beauty gave us soft glam with a gorgeous cat eye. Soft glam is beginning to trend on the red carpet with stars opting for this versus a full beat.

They kept it simple for the event sporting a Spring 2020 Peter Dundas biased cut, deep gold and silver embellished top with a simple black skirt. They wore peep toe heels to complete the look.

Actress Laura Harrier was also in attendance and opted for full on glam versus soft glam. She served us a holiday inspired makeup look with a bold, green smokey eye and a prominent brow. Since the eye is so strong, she went for a soft lip.

My favorite part of her look for the Golden Globe Awards press event is her straight back cornrows. As mentioned before, many celebs are donning braids on the red carpet and this protective style is not only chic, but can also save you time (after the initial installment) in the getting glam department.

Harrier was making us feel a lot like Christmas in this Altuzarra Spring/Summer 2020 ready to wear double thigh high split dress. The black and red glittery stripes are giving us holiday feels and Harrier stood out stunningly on the red carpet! She matched her look with bright red nail polish for her manicure and pedicure. She was styled by Danielle Goldberg.

Beauties, what do you think of these two looks? Who was rocking it on the red carpet? Sound off in our comment section.

Photos
