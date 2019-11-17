Usher, Ludacris and Lil Jon are looking to harness those 2004 vibes. Lil Jon confirmed Wednesday via Twitter that the trio has officially linked up for another banger that is set to arrive on Usher’s upcoming album. If that wasn’t enough, Ludacris followed up with a screenshot of the Twitter conversation on Instagram and captioned the photo with flame emojis. The Atlanta trio is known for 2004’s hit, “Yeah!” which charted on the Billboard 100 for 12 consecutive weeks and is one of the biggest worldwide hits in music history.

Usher, Ludacris, Lil Jon Reportedly Working On New Music was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Written By: JC Posted 12 hours ago

