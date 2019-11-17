CLOSE
Features
HomeFeatures

Joker First R-Rated Film To Make 1B At Global Box Office

“Joker” is now the first R-rated movie to make a billion dollars at the box office.  The origin story of the Batman supervillain crossed the billion-dollar mark in worldwide ticket sales on Friday, a first for an R-rated film.  The second-highest grossing R-rated film of all time is The Matrix Reloaded, which made 828-million dollars in 2003, followed by Deadpool 2 in third place.

In other box office news,  “Ford v.Ferrari” zoomed to first place earning 31-million dollars in its opening weekend.  Coming in second is “Midway” — which sold nearly nine-million-bucks worth of tickets in its second week of release in the U.S. and Canada.  The latest version of “Charlie’s Angels” earned just over eight-and-a-half-dollars in its debut weekend.  Rounding out this week’s Top Five are “Playing with Fire” and “Last Christmas.”

(Source-The Hollywood Reporter)

Joker First R-Rated Film To Make 1B At Global Box Office  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 2 weeks ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 2 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 4 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close