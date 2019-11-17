Did Colin Kaepernick hurt or help himself with the workout this weekend?

Colin Kaepernick, a free agent quarterback, had a 40 minute workout in front of NFL teams on Saturday. According to ESPN.com, Kaepernick said he’s ready for another opportunity and wants the league to “stop running” from him. But there was a venue change that made many of the 25 teams that were scheduled to be there to dwindle down to only 8 teams. It was Kaepernick’s team that changed the venue, do you think it was a good idea? Read the full story by clicking on ESPN.com.

Written By: Britney B Yaweekendgirl Posted 15 hours ago

