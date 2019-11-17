CLOSE
Did Colin Kaepernick hurt or help himself with the workout this weekend?

Colin Kaepernick

Source: Marlon Stewart / Marlon Stewart /MoPho /London Entertainment / SplashNews.com

Colin Kaepernick, a free agent quarterback, had a 40 minute workout in front of NFL teams on Saturday.  According to ESPN.com, Kaepernick said he’s ready for another opportunity and wants the league to “stop running” from him.  But there was a venue change that made many of the 25 teams that were scheduled to be there to dwindle down to only 8 teams.  It was Kaepernick’s team that changed the venue, do you think it was a good idea?  Read the full story by clicking on ESPN.com.

Kaepernick saluted about 250 fans and signed autographs before addressing the media after his workout, which was moved about 60 miles from the Atlanta Falcons‘ facility in Flowery Branch to Charles R. Drew High School in Riverdale.

The change in venue interrupted schedules for many of the 25 teams that were scheduled to watch Kaepernick at the original site, but Kaepernick still threw in front of representatives from eight teams, according to Nalley, among them the Philadelphia EaglesKansas City ChiefsNew York JetsWashington RedskinsSan Francisco 49ersDetroit Lions and Tennessee Titans.

