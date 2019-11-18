the Browns defensive end is taking matters into his own hands. He was suspending for last Thursdays games, when he hit quarterback, Mason Rudolph in the head with his own helmet. Of course people are choosing to overlook the fact that Rudolph provoked the gentle giant, tugging at Garretts helmet first. One thing led to another, and someone the main one being held accountable for his actions is Myles Garrett who was suspending for the rest of the season and possibly some games from next season.

Wednesday will the date set for his appeal, for his indefinite NFL suspension for striking Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph with a helmet.

Former NFL player James Thrash will hear the appeal. Thrash and Pro Football Hall of Famer Derrick Brooks are jointly appointed by the league and the Players Association to hear such appeals.

What do you think will be the results?

Courtesy of 10tv.com

Myles Garrett Appeal Set for Wednesday was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com