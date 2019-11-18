Kaepernick has basically been banned from the NFL for about 3 years. A number of people were supporting him on Saturday when he had his tryouts over the weekend. Stephen A. Smith said that he didn’t think Kaep wants to play football anymore, and he’s been catching heat because of it. But, Russ also said Kaep doesn’t seem like he wants to play. Russ explains that “it seems too suspicious” that they had an alternative ready to go, like “they had a plan b.” And on top of that he wore a Kunta Kinte t shirt to the workout as to say “I’m not your slave.”

Russ Rant: Does Kaepernick Want To Play? was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 12 hours ago

Also On 100.3: