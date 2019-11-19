HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Self Expression Or Gone Too Far? Are We Here For North West’s Nose Ring? [POLL]

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West certainly allow their eldest daughter, North West, express her sense of style. Kim Kardashian West has often commented on how much her daughter loves makeup and clothing, which is no surprise, given her very famous parents. While Kanye West may have put a halt on his daughter and her makeup obsession, it looks like body jewelry is allowed.

The Wests spent this past weekend in Houston as Kanye West made an appearance at Lakewood Church, the megachurch belonging to Pastor Joel Osteen. He also held his Sunday Service performance later that evening at the venue. North West stepped out with her mom Kim Kardashian West wearing an all cream ensemble, while Kim Kardashian West opted for an oversized green suit.

The Wests have received a lot of backlash for this collaboration as Joel Osteen received a lot of flack for not allowing Hurricane Harvey victims use the church as shelter. Some also find the Southern pastor to be money grubbing and not really doing the work of the Lord. However, it wasn’t just church politics that sparked controversy on a Sunday, little North West sparked a bit of a debate as well.

The six-year-old stepped out in a church appropriate outfit, however, we noticed some additional body jewelry. She was wearing a silver septum ring with her outfit. This isn’t the first time that the young style star has sported the body jewelry. She wore the faux body jewelry in her right nostril to celebrate her great grandma MJ’s birthday back in July.

We’re all for children expressing themselves creatively through there choice of clothing. However, we have to know: do you think a nose ring is acceptable for a six year old? Take our poll below and sound off in the comment section.

