CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Popeyes Won: Chick-Fil-A Promises To Stop Donations To Anti-LGBTQ Orgs

The spot is still staying closed on Sundays, however.

Protesters targeted Chick-Fil-A for their alleged homophobe...

Source: Erik McGregor / Getty

Chick-Fil-A has enjoyed prominence in the fast-food game for its chicken sandwiches and cheery customer service but what has dogged the company is its donating of funds to two anti-LGBTQ groups. Changing course, Chick-Fil-A says it will no longer donate funds to the groups.

As reported by Reuters, the fast-food giant said it will no longer donate funds to two Chrisitan organizations, The Salvation Army and to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA). Both groups have openly opposed same-sex marriage, putting Chick-Fil-A in the crosshairs of many LGBTQ organizations and their supporters.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted out a response to an article, declaring he would instead eat dinner at another local chain. Some have signaled Gov. Abbott’s tweet as homophobic.

Here’s the part where we tell you that you can get Popeyes on Sundays. Just be civil about it.

Photo: Getty

Popeyes Won: Chick-Fil-A Promises To Stop Donations To Anti-LGBTQ Orgs  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 2 weeks ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 2 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 4 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close