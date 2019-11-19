SPORTS: Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin Doesn’t Believe His Players Started THAT Fight

His team may have lost the Nov. 14 game against the Cleveland Browns, but Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has some opinions on that big fight that took place towards the end of the game between players from both teams.

While many football fans believe Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph started the fight, and provoked Browns defensive end Myles Garrett into hitting Rudolph with a Steelers helmet, Tomlin simply doesn’t share that sentiment.

Here’s WKYC 3News Cleveland with the coach had to say:

“I don’t know. You’d have to ask those guys,” Tomlin said, referring to the Browns, when asked what his team could learn in order to prevent a similar incident from occurring in the future. “I don’t know that we did anything to make it happen anyways in the first place. That’s why I said we didn’t have anything to learn from it.”

Many football fans, and both current and former football player don’t agree with Tomlin. Charles Woodson ripped on Rudolph’s actions during the brawl, and afterwards during the ‘NFL on FOX’ pregame show.

"We have to understand that at the end of the day, we are all professionals." The FOX NFL Kickoff crew addresses the Steelers-Browns incident at the end of the game on TNF. @RobGronkowski | @TonyGonzalez88 | @MichaelVick | @CharlesWoodson pic.twitter.com/H8HC2Ggz1i — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 17, 2019

Garrett has been suspended indefinitely for his role in the brawl, while Rudolph is getting no more than a fine.

Click here for more.

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Jason Miller and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Kirk Irwin and Getty Images

Tweet and Video Courtesy of FOX and Twitter

Inaugural Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls 8 photos Launch gallery Inaugural Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls 1. Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls Source:D. Powell Media 1 of 8 2. Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls Source:D. Powell Media 2 of 8 3. Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls Source:D. Powell Media 3 of 8 4. Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls Source:D. Powell Media 4 of 8 5. Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls Source:D. Powell Media 5 of 8 6. Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls Source:D. Powell Media 6 of 8 7. Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls Source:D. Powell Media 7 of 8 8. Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls Source:D. Powell Media 8 of 8 Skip ad Continue reading Inaugural Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls Inaugural Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls Netflix’s All-American Actress Bre-Z, comes to Cleveland for Inaugural Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls…Co-Hosted by 93FM’s Own, Kenya Brown

SPORTS: Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin Doesn’t Believe His Players Started THAT Fight was originally published on wzakcleveland.com