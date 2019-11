The wait is finally over!

Lauryn Hill has released music after half a decade.

The song is called Gaurding The Gates.

The single appears on the soundtrack for Queen And Slim.

You can find the soundtrack n Spotify , apple Music, and Tidal!

Source: essence.com

Written By: Karen Vaughn Posted 13 hours ago

