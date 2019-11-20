Russ got into what he calls a “little twitter debate” with someone about Kanye’s conversion. And he says some Christians are so judgmental it makes him wonder if these so called Christians follow the teachings of God. He asks, “can you be a racist and a christian too?” He doesn’t think so, because “how can you determine who is worthy of Gods love?”

People think Kanye is doing this for the money but Russ thinks this journey is real for him. However he’s conflicted by his support of Trump. His policies are “rooted in evil” and he has “blood all over his hands.”

You have to decide, do you want to be a racist or a Christian, “you can’t be both,” Russ says.

Russ Rant: Are You Christian Or Racist? was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 11 hours ago

