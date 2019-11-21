CLOSE
Obama's Legacy
Michelle Obama Nominated For A Grammy Award!

I can’t be the only one reminiscing on a time when the beautiful and polished Obama family led our country. I mean seriously, I miss them!

One thing for sure, the Obama’s are unforgettable and still are out here making moves and history.

One of the greatest first ladies of our time, Michelle Obama, could soon be adding another award to her mantel; a Grammy.

On Wednesday the nominations for the Grammy’s rolled out and the former first lady was nominated for the best spoken word album award for her work on the audiobook of her memoir “Becoming.”
She will compete against John Waters (“Mr. Know-It-All”), Eric Alexandrakis (“I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years As A Two-Time Cancer Survivor”), Sekou Andrews & The String Theory, and Michael Diamond and Adam Horovitz of the Beastie Boys (‘Beastie Boys Book”) for the award.
If she wins, this would be Michelle’s first Grammy but the 3rd in her household.
Former President Barack Obama has two Grammy/s in the same category. He won in both 2006 and 2008 for the audiobook recordings of his books “Dreams of My Father” and “The Audacity of Hope.”
“Becoming” was released in November 2018 and, as of March, sold more than 10 million copies.
