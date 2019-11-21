CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Dayton Ohio Homeowner Indicted For Murder After Killing Teens In Garage!

 

Today, the Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck announced that the man who shot and killed two teens in his garage back in August is now facing murder charges!

On the night of August 28, 2019, Victor Santana called 911 and told dispatchers that three teens had trespassed in his garage, and that he had shot two of them.

Police arrived and found him on the front porch of his Conners Street home.

The bodies of 17-year-olds Javier Harrison and Devin Henderson were found in the garage. A third person who had fled from the shooting returned and was removed from the scene by police.

63-year-old Santana is indicted for four counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, and five counts of felonious assault. All charges contain three-year firearm specifications.

“When the legislature amended the law on self-defense, it did not give people the right to just shoot anyone on their property. A person cannot kill someone for trespassing,” Heck stated.

He goes on to say that what the teens had done was a crime, but not a crime punishable by death.

Santana will be arraigned on December 5 at 8:30 am.

Source: NBC4i 

Dayton Ohio Homeowner Indicted For Murder After Killing Teens In Garage!  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 3 weeks ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 3 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 5 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close