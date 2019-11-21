CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

The Internet Is Ready To Risk It All After Normani Shows Off Mahogany Curves In Savage X Lingerie

Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball

Source: Steven Ferdman / Getty

Our girl Normani is giving us body and bawse goals as the first ambassador for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty lingerie line. The Motivation singer made the announcement via social media, thanking Rihanna with a sweet message “I love you.”

When you visit the Save X website, a personal note from Rihanna reads,

“Normani is the perfect choice for a Savage X Ambassador. She exudes confidence and power. Everything she does is executed with passion and the belief she’s going to kill it. That’s why people gravitate towards her.”

Normani is a siren in Savage X’s “Ultra Sexy Satin Cupless Bra,” “Divorce Court Thigh High Stay Up Stockings” and a pair of lace panties. Styled with a half-up/half-down mahogany brown up-do and jewels.

Normani is “beyond honored” by the opportunity. In a quote provided on the commerce site, she says,

“Rihanna and Savage X celebrate and empower women of all shapes, sizes and colors everywhere — its a beautiful thing and is truly revolutionary. I am so grateful and excited for what’s to come with my new Savage X family.”

You can purchase the look Normani is wearing, here.

Check out some more celebrity women in Savage X…

The Internet Is Ready To Risk It All After Normani Shows Off Mahogany Curves In Savage X Lingerie  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1 2 3 4Next page »

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 3 weeks ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 3 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 4 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close