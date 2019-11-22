CLOSE
Oprah Kicks Off Star-Studded Wellness Tour In January

Oprah is going on tour and some of the biggest celebrities are joining her.  She’ll take her wellness journey to nine cities and be joined by a star in each one.  Her 2020 Vision tour kicks off January 4th with Lady Gaga in Florida.  The following month she’ll stop in Brooklyn with Former First Lady Michelle Obama.  At the end of February, she sits down with Jennifer Lopez and the tour wraps up March 7th in Denver.  Tickets range from 60-bucks to over five-thousand.

Read more on the tour  right here—https://www.essence.com/entertainment/oprah-winfrey-wellness-tour-michelle-obama-tracee-ellis-ross/

Oprah Kicks Off Star-Studded Wellness Tour In January  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

