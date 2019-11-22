CLOSE
Ray J Denies Leaving Pregnant Wife Stranded in Vegas!

Ray J Attends Meet-And-Greet For 'Homes 4 Heroes' Television Project

Source: Gabe Ginsberg / Getty

The internet is watching as Ray J and his wife Princess Love go at each other on social media. Could this be the demise of their marriage? Princess Love has accused her husband Ray J of leaving her and her daughter, stranded in Vegas. Princess is also 8 months pregnant and did not want to drive herself back to L.A. alone with a small child. Ray J is now responding to the accusations, of course, on social media.

Ray J posted this video to his Instagram page with the caption reading, “My heart has been heavy for the last past week. I miss my baby Melody so much it hurts! I’m so sorry the world has to watch a young relationship like ours fall down. In order to be solid in a relationship, you have to keep people out of it and let God work it out. But this hasn’t been the case. I will continue being the best man and father I can be no matter what’s on the other side. Without respect there is nothing. Love took a L this time.”

Princess responded in her IG story according to TheShadeRoom, this is what she posted.

Princess revealed that their issues started a few weeks ago when she went through Ray’s phone and found out he was entertaining other women. She also commented that she plans on filing for divorce once she gets back to L.A.

We hope the couple is able to work things out.

Ray J Denies Leaving Pregnant Wife Stranded in Vegas!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

