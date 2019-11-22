Cardi B Has a New Pepsi Holiday Commercial!

Cardi B is showing no signs of slowing down. Her Superbowl Pepsi commercial was wildly successful and now she is back at it again with a new Pepsi commercial just in time for the holiday season.

Check it out below:

The 2:21 second commercial is titled, ‘Gift it Forward: A Cardi Carol and features a storyteller and Cardi B making money out of Pepsi in her Cardi Twerk Shop.

Cardi also revealed what she and her family plan on doing for the holidays. According to Entertainment Weekly, She said, “Now that we’re married and I have a baby and I have step kids and everything, we just starting different types of holiday traditions.” She continued, “Last year I was so sad because I could only spend the 25th of the holidays and the next day I had to go straight out of town. So this year’s going to be different and I cannot wait. I want to have so much fun. I literally wanna do the whole hot chocolate thing; I wanna take the kids to a park and just do a lot of fun things!”

