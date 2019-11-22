FacebookLiveFriday with Lincoln Ware 11/22/19

If you missed “Facebook Live Friday,” no worries, you watch it right here!

Today’s guest: Kevin Aldrige from Cincinnati Enquire calls in with his weekly report. He discusses the Ohio Kings officially coming to Cincinnati.

Alicia Reese calls in to speak about local politics.

Today’s Plate:

Another school shooting here in Cincinnati. The shooting took place at Northwest High School and left 1 dead and another injured.

4 Mt. Healthy teachers were assaulted by female students in the last 2 days. Lincoln took a poll for those who were teachers or are teachers if female students are more aggressive and troublesome than the boys.

The listeners and Lincoln discuss local politics as election season is upon us.

