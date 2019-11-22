CLOSE
Surly Damon Dash Calls Lawyer A “Culture Vulture” During Deposition

If you come for Dame Dash's coins, prepare for a tongue lashing.

Damon Dash Celebrates the Launch of Dame Dash Studios

Source: Stefanie Keenan / Getty

Damon Dash doesn’t have too much love for lawyers. While participating in a deposition this week, the Roc-a-fella rapper ripped into the counsel who was interviewing, even calling the man a “culture vulture.”

You may have heard that Dash is being sued, in this particular case over a movie called Dear Frank that he was involved with. The lawsuit seeks damages because allegedly tried to market the film, which he was tabbed to direct, under a different name.  On Thursday (Nov. 21), the Harlem native sat down for a 50-minute deposition, and he spent an ample amount of time insulting the plaintiff’s lawyer, Christopher Brown.

TMZ reports, Dash wasn’t feeling any of Brown’s questions, but he really seemed to blow a gasket around the 12-minutes mark. Turns out Brown is Black, and Dash felt a ways that a man who looked like him was allegedly coming for his coins.

“I’m sick of people from my culture trying to actually rob another man from this culture,” said Dash. “I’m disgusted with people like this!! Yeah, I said it, punk!!”

Dash went on to insult Brown’s clothing and mannerisms. Reportedly, Dash got so unruly that the cops were called. However, the Hip-Hop mogul left while NYPD never showed.

Earlier in the week, Dash was arrested and released after a marathon trip to a couple of NYC courts to settle up about $400,000 in child support payments.

Surly Damon Dash Calls Lawyer A “Culture Vulture” During Deposition  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

