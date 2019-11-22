CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

‘Billboard’ Hails Kanye West’s ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’ Best LP Of 2010s

The outlet named 100 albums of the decade and the Chicago artist and producer is named more than once.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MEDIA-WSJ-INNOVATOR AWARDS

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

Depending on where you are in the Kanye West journey, naming the best project from the Chicago superstar could prove to be difficult for some. However, Billboard has named West’s My Dark Beautiful Twisted Fantasy.

As 2019 nears its end, the past 10 years have yielded a number of solid music releases such as Pusha T’s Daytona, Jay-Z’s 4:44, and Kendrick Lamar’s past three albums being among the listed names.

Billboard named MBDTF its top album, writing, “MBDTF is the sound of an artist — using the studio as a palette — grappling with his contradictions, unhappiness and the carnal diversions he turns to as an all-too-brief balm for the uncertain soul.”

Check out the full list here.

Photo: Getty

‘Billboard’ Hails Kanye West’s ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’ Best LP Of 2010s  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 3 weeks ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 3 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 5 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close