Hit The Gas: LeBron James Lets One Rip When Fans Ask For Autographs

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar had to let off a little steam apparently.

Oklahoma City Thunder v Los Angeles Lakers

Source: Sean M. Haffey / Getty

It appears that flatulence is back in the news, this after one of the NBA‘s best players decided to let one go during a night out. LeBron James let off a huge fart bomb as fans were clamoring for autographs and we’re not ashamed to say we found the moment hilarious.

TMZ Sports reports that James was out at dinner with Chris Paul at the Mohagany Prime Steakhouse in Oklahoma City, Okla. ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers taking on the Thunder this week.

As they’re leaving the establishment, a group of fans tried to get the attention of the players and they were largely ignored until James, perhaps full of steak and whatever else, lifted his leg and let off the shot heard around the world.

In similar gassy news, the nation was on the edge of their seats trying to figure out the so-called #FartGate, the incident in which Rep. Eric Swalwell appeared to let one go during a broadcast of MSNBC’s Hardball.

See how LeBron James’ booty vapor stacks up in the clip below.

Photo: Getty

Hit The Gas: LeBron James Lets One Rip When Fans Ask For Autographs  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

