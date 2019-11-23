CLOSE
Features
HomeFeatures

Eddie Murphy Wanted Marlon Brando To Star In ‘Life’

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MEDIA-WSJ-INNOVATOR AWARDS

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

Eddie Murphy can’t watch his 1999 prison film Life without imagining movie legend Marlon Brando as the warden.

Murphy became friends with Brando and fought to get him in the project, but producers felt he’d be too much trouble and the role of warden Dexter Wilkins went to Ned Beatty.

“I tried to get him to play the warden in Life and the studio thought he was too much trouble and money,” “To this day, whenever I see the movie I think, ‘That’s supposed to be Brando’.”

 

“(After) my first movie, 48 Hours, Brando calls up my agent and he just wants to have dinner with me,” he recalls. “I go and have dinner with Brando…

“Over dinner he said, ‘You became a star when you did the line, ‘I’m your worst f**king nightmare’, and he said it in his Brando voice, and I’m like, ‘Marlon, I didn’t say the s**t like that’. Looking back, he was the greatest actor ever doing my lines back at me.”

Eddie Murphy Wanted Marlon Brando To Star In ‘Life’  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 3 weeks ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 3 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 5 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close