BTS, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish Big Winners At 2019 AMAs [Full Winners List]

The 2019 American Music Awards brought out some of the biggest names in music Sunday night from Ciara as host to a show opening performance from Selena Gomez.

Taylor Swift took home Artist of the Decade and after some controversy before the show was able to perform not only some of her current hits but her early hits as well! Post Malone was a big winner on the night as well as Billie Eilish who took home the trophy for Best New Artist. BTS took home three awards including Tour of the Year, Favorite Social Artist and Favorite Duo, Rock or Pop!

See below for the full list of winners!

We're not crying, you're crying. Huge congratulations to @taylorswift13 for winning #AMAs Artist of the Year! 👏 pic.twitter.com/A0OnN7hFJm — American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 25, 2019

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Drake

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

⚡️ CAN YOU BELIEVE IT ⚡️ Congrats @billieeilish on your much deserved #AMAs New Artist of the Year win! #BillieOnAMAs pic.twitter.com/75WQiKB9pO — American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 25, 2019

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Ella Mai

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, “Shallow”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Marshmello & Bastille, “Happier”

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, “Señorita”

Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

TOUR OF THE YEAR

BTS

Ariana Grande

Elton John

P!nk

Ed Sheeran

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

Billie Eilish, “bad guy”

Ariana Grande, “7 rings”

Halsey, “Without Me”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Taylor Swift, “You Need to Calm Down”

FAVORITE SOCIAL ARTIST

BTS

Billie Eilish

EXO

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK

Drake

Khalid

Post Malone

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift

A special thank you message from @BTS_twt to the ARMY for winning Favorite Duo or Group – Pop/Rock! #AMAs pic.twitter.com/mkdFiMwmhI — American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 25, 2019

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – POP/ROCK

BTS

Jonas Brothers

Panic! At The Disco

FAVORITE ALBUM – POP/ROCK

Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Ariana Grande, thank u, next

Taylor Swift, Lover

FAVORITE SONG – POP/ROCK

Halsey, “Without Me”

Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Panic! At The Disco, “High Hopes”

Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

4x @AMAs !! Thank you all for voting ! Favorite male artist : country 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Wzr58oh2R1 — Kane Brown (@kanebrown) November 25, 2019

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – COUNTRY

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – COUNTRY

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

Congrats @DanAndShay! It ain't a secret that "Speechless" is our #AMAs Favorite Song – Country! 👏 pic.twitter.com/KQr7g69cD4 — American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 25, 2019

FAVORITE DUO or GROUP – COUNTRY

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

FAVORITE ALBUM – COUNTRY

Kane Brown, “Experiment”

Dan + Shay, “Dan + Shay”

Carrie Underwood, “Cry Pretty”

FAVORITE SONG – COUNTRY

Luke Combs, “Beautiful Crazy”

Dan + Shay, “Speechless”

Blake Shelton, “God’s Country”

THANKFUL for MY AMA AWARD &Soultrain award .I love you BARDIGANG and everybody that root for ME It’s very much appreciated ❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/SEOkJaJbjO — iamcardib (@iamcardib) November 25, 2019

FAVORITE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP

Cardi B

Drake

Post Malone

🙌 A round of applause as @PostMalone takes home #AMAs Favorite Album – Rap/Hip-Hop! pic.twitter.com/DAS8WFUaWg — American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 25, 2019

FAVORITE ALBUM – RAP/HIP-HOP

Meek Mill, Championships

Post Malone, Hollywood’s Bleeding

Travis Scott, Astroworld

FAVORITE SONG – RAP/HIP-HOP

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Post Malone, “Wow.”

Travis Scott, “SICKO MODE”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B

Chris Brown

Khalid

Bruno Mars

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B

Beyoncé

Lizzo

Ella Mai

FAVORITE ALBUM – SOUL/R&B

Chris Brown, Indigo

Khalid, Free Spirit

Ella Mai, Ella Mai

FAVORITE SONG – SOUL/R&B

Khalid, “Talk”

Lizzo, “Juice”

Ella Mai, “Trip”

Congratulations to our first winner of the night, @billieeilish! She's taking home #AMAs Favorite Artist – Alternative Rock. #BillieOnAMAs pic.twitter.com/CSXnuXHooE — American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 25, 2019

FAVORITE ARTIST – ALTERNATIVE ROCK

Billie Eilish

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At The Disco

FAVORITE ARTIST – ADULT CONTEMPORARY

Maroon 5

P!nk

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE ARTIST – LATIN

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

FAVORITE ARTIST – CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL

Lauren Daigle

for KING & COUNTRY

MercyMe

FAVORITE ARTIST – ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)

Avicii

Marshmello

The Chainsmokers

FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK

A Star is Born by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

