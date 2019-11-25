Attorney For Broke R&B Singer Claims Joycelyn Savage’s Tell-All Is Money Grab

Joycelyn Savage finally broke her silence and is set to reveal all of the explosive details regarding her relationship with the currently incarcerated R&B singer. R. Kelly. Kelly’s attorney issued a statement, all but calling Savage’s impending tell-all a money grab because Kelly’s out of cash.

In a statement given to Variety, Steven Greenberg called Savage’s partnership with Patreon to tell her story “unfortunate” and claims she’s doing this because her financial pipeline from Kelly has been cut.

“It is unfortunate that Jocelyn now seeks to make money by exploiting her long time, loving relationship with Robert,” Greenberg’s statment opens.

It continued with, “Obviously if she were to tell the truth no one would pay so she has, unfortunately, chosen to regurgitate the stories and lies told by others for her own personal profit. We know the real facts, and it was not until the money ran out that she decided anything was wrong. Hopefully people will see it for the obvious profiteering it is.”

In an odd twist, Savage’s parents, who have been trying to contact their daughter for years after claims of being rebuffed, stated via their attorney that they still have yet to speak with her and didn’t seem aware that she would take this route in breaking her silence.

