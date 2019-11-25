CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

R. Kelly Girlfriend Joycelyn Savage Recounts Abortion & Having Been “Peed On”

The tea is scorching.

Bond Hearing Held In Chicago For R. Kelly's Federal Criminal Cases

Source: Supporters of singer R. Kelly, Azriel Clary, and Joycelyn Savage, arrive the singer’s arraignment at the Dirksen Federal Building on July 16, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images) / Getty

R. Kelly‘s girlfriend Joycelyn Savage is talking, and it’s all bad. Once adamant she was living with the accused sexual predator of her own free will, she details physical abuse, aborting his baby and even getting urinated on, repeatedly.

Recently, Savage teamed with a paysite called Patreon to share her story.

The Chicago Sun-Times recapped her latest confessionals from Sunday (Nov. 24) and they are quite damning. According to Savage, she was pregnant with R. Kelly’s baby in 2016, but chose to get an abortion, and the procedure was done in his home.

She detailed getting choked until she “blacked out” for the offense of calling R. Kelly “babe” instead of “Master” or “Daddy.” Also, she recalled R. Kelly still bring girls home that looked younger than she did (she met the singer when she was 19).

According to the CTS, she said, “I’ve been peed on numerous of times I really didn’t want to say this but the truth needs to be heard.”

Initially, Savage and Kelly’s other girlfriend, Azriel Clary, were some of his biggest defenders.

R. Kelly is facing federal charges for child pornography, amongst other offenses, and is currently being held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center.

No word on if and when Savage will reunite with her family.

R. Kelly Girlfriend Joycelyn Savage Recounts Abortion & Having Been “Peed On”  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 3 weeks ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 3 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 5 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close