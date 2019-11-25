Diddy Requests To Be Excluded From Comcast Narrative In Byron Allen Case

Diddy has weighed in on the major case that Byron Allen has against cable giant, Comcast.

On Thursday (Nov. 21), the Bad Boy head honcho took to Twitter to discuss his name being used by Comcast in court documents claiming that because they are carrying Diddy’s ‘Revolt’ network, they can’t be discriminatory.

“While it is true that we are in business with Comcast, it is not accurate to use my name or my network as an example of inclusion,” Diddy wrote. “I do not want my name to be used inaccurately so I must speak my truth.”

The monumental case, that began over four years ago, finally reached the Supreme Court last week and during the depositions is when Comcast used Diddy and his Revolt network to counter Byron Allen’s argument that they are excluding African Americans from the same deals that they give white Americans; which, if proven, violates the oldest Civil Rights law in American history.

Some analysts worry the case could have repercussions for civil rights at large, as Diddy explains in a later tweet:

“Comcast is arguing that this law only applies if racial discrimination is the only factor that leads to a refusal to do business, which would be extremely hard to prove. If they are successful, it will become much harder for any victim of discrimination to seek justice in court.” Let this man speak his [peace] in front of the courts!”

Diddy went onto expound on his take of the case and why it’s an important victory for people of color overall.

“First, it’s important that people really understand what’s at stake. In its efforts to get the lawsuit filed by Byron Allen dismissed, Comcast has taken a legal approach that could weaken fundamental civil rights protections. I have a problem with this. I also want to make clear that this case is now about much more than cable distribution. It’s about the civil rights of millions of African Americans and other minorities.“

As previously reported, last week the Supreme Court justices weighed in on the $20 billion discrimination case that Byron Allen filed against Comcast for violating the nation’s oldest Civil Rights Law that prohibits businesses from discriminating against people of color in regards to contract negotiations.

Allen alleges that Comcast declined to carry three of his networks stating that they didn’t have the “bandwidth or carriage capacities” but offered carriage to “lesser-known, white-owned” networks, such as Fit TV and the Outdoor Channel, “at the same time it informed Entertainment Studios that it was at capacity.

Although it will be months before the Supreme Court makes a decision, the justices are expected to render their decision sometime in the Spring of 2020.

