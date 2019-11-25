Breaking News: Building Partially Collapses in Downtown Cincinnati

WCPO is reporting that three people have been injured after a building collapsed downtown Cincinnati on Monday afternoon.

According to a statement made by a representative from the first responders, the building is located at the corner of 4th and Race street downtown and was under construction at the time of the accident. The representative said that concrete was being poured on the 6th floor of the building causing the floor to collapse down the 5th floor injuring workers on site.

It is being reported that the three injured workers were conscious at the time of being transported to receive medical care. Two have been transported to UC Medical and one to Christ Hospital with minor to serious injuries. All are being reported as stable. Get more details on the video from WCPO below.

Surrounding streets are closed due to the incident. The construction site is also being reported as stable. Check back soon for updates

