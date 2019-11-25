CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Ohhhhh! Was Justin Timberlake Cheating??

Do These Pics Look Like Something is Goin On?

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

Source: Kevin Mazur / Contributor / Getty

Some pics are floating around the internet that has everyone looking at my boy Justin Timberlake sideways. JT was seen out with the cast of a movie he is filming and he appears to be getting real cozy with his co-star off camera. Flip through the pics below and see if it is what we think it is.

JT was seen holding hands with ‘Raising Dion’ Actress Alisha Wainwright who is now his co-star in the film Palmer, currently being filmed in New Orleans. According to TheJasmineBrand.com, the two were dining when they were photographed holding hands under the table and she had her hand on his thigh. He wasn’t wearing his wedding ring at the time. His reps say they are no more than friends and he wasn’t wearing his ring because he was on set.

The Sun published pictures from that evening, and in the photos, the two are indeed holding hands. A source told the outlet that “at one stage he grabbed her hand and rested it on his knee. She then gently started stroking his leg. Then he clutched her hand with both of his and was playing with her hands.” However, a source tells People that the whole thing was “completely innocent”. “It’s a balcony with a group of people and it was definitely nothing happening.”

Your Thoughts??

Ohhhhh! Was Justin Timberlake Cheating??  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 3 weeks ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 3 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 5 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close