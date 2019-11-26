CLOSE
82-Year-Old Bodybuilder Beats Down Man Who Broke Into Her Home

"He picked the wrong house," Willie Murphy said of the robber that she whooped for breaking down her door.

Willie Murphy Screenshot WHAM

Source: WHAM / WHAM

Don’t ever think a senior citizen won’t beat your a**. This is a hard lesson one burglar learned when he broke into an 82-year-old bodybuilder’s Rochester, N.Y. home.

According to WHAM News, Willie Murphy, who is a little over five-feet tall and weighs 105 pounds, sent a man to the hospital after he kicked down her door last Thursday. Murphy told the news station that a stranger banged on her door claiming he needed her to call 9-1-1, which Murphy did, but she refused to let him in. That’s when it got ugly.

“I hear a loud noise. I’m thinking, what the heck was that? The young man is in my home. He broke the door,” she said.

With it being dark, Murphy said she grabbed a table and “went to work on him.” But she wasn’t done: While he was on the ground, she began jumping on him too. Once she knew he was hurt, she ran and grabbed a bottle of shampoo – and started pouring it on him.

“I grabbed the shampoo,” she said. “Guess what? He’s still on the ground. In his face, all of it, the whole thing.”

“I got the broom,” she continued. “He’s pulling the broom. I’m hitting him with the broom.”

Finally, officers arrived and sent the man to the hospital. Of course, the first responders were impressed with Murphy’s courage and strength.

“The officers that came wanted to go on my front porch and take selfies with me,” she said.

WHAM noted that Murphy is an award-winning bodybuilder, works out a daily at the local YMCA and can deadlift a whopping 225 pounds. That, and the Democrat and Chronicle reported that “she can do one-handed pull-ups, one-handed pushups, fingertip pushups, and the pushups where you put your fingers in diamond formation and press your nose all the way to the floor.”

Like she said, that man “picked the wrong house.” Iconic.

Take a look:

82-Year-Old Bodybuilder Beats Down Man Who Broke Into Her Home  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

