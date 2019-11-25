CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Come Thru Sis! Zendaya Slays 70s Style On Dec/Jan Allure Cover

The "Euphoria" star did not come to play with us!

If 2019 taught us anything about Zendaya, it’s that the 23-year-old actress is a force to be reckoned with. Not only did she give us one of the best TV performances of the year on HBO’s Euphoria, but she has also taken the fashion world by storm with her collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger. That, and she was named one of the new faces of Lancome.

And then let’s talk about her magazine covers. We knew her November Elle cover was fire, but then came the December 2019/January 2020 Allure.

Baby, Miss Z did not come to play with us.

Channeling the 70s era, Zendaya

 

On her versatile hairdos on set, celebrity hairstylist Larry Sims shared that because he’s worked with the star before, she had complete trust in him to try something new.

We’ve all done a lot of shoots together. At this point, I feel like she trusts us. The Allure team had put together a mood board — a skeleton of what they wanted us to accomplish — but they allowed us to apply our own interpretation,” Sims told Allure.

Adding, “Zendaya, Law [Roach, the fashion stylist], Sheika, and I looked at different shapes. Zendaya has a great eye. She’d say, ‘OK, let’s do it this way, let’s add this.’

 

 

Sheika Daley explained the look, feel and inspiration of Zendaya’s beat face.

“They wanted us to home in on the ’70s, so we pulled up some references from that era, and we all liked these color-washed eyes. I custom-made this color that fit her skin tone and the clothes. I’m all about customization — I never use anything right from the pan — so we blended a few shadows together for the eye,” she said.

Adding, “Then the blush — it was major. We wanted it to be more of Madonna, pop era, Cyndi Lauper, where they wore their blush in the contour of their cheeks rather than the apple. I mixed a few: a fuchsia base, adding pink and peach as a gradient up toward the eyes.

 

In the interview, Zendya opened about police brutality in America, wanting to record music and more.

On the 2016 death of Philando Castile: “I just started crying. My dad had gone out to get some food, and I was immediately like, ‘Where is he? Is he okay?’ I’m worried about my dad. My dad is a 60-something-year-old man, and I’m worried about my dad and then I started thinking about my brothers, and I’m just like, ‘What can I do? How do I stop this? I’m terrified.’”

On still wanting to make music: “I still love making music, and I still get to do it through acting a lot of times, and being able to work on the finale song for Euphoria was fun.” She pauses. “There’s a layer of personal life that I think actors get that music artists don’t. They have no character to hide behind, so they have to be very open. [As actors] we get a little bit of a separation,” she says. She admits that social media has made this line a little blurry — she does feel pressure to post — but all in all, she can retain a sense of identity beyond her roles.

On why her Tommy x Zendaya spring fashion show featured so many Black models: “It was a celebration of the women who opened the door for me. Without what these women did in this fashion landscape, without Beverly Johnson, the first black woman to have a [American] Vogue cover, my Vogue cover doesn’t exist. It’s saying thank you, and it’s also putting it in our minds that that’s what we have to continue to do. That’s the only way that doors are going to continue to be open — if we keep inviting people that look like us, and other people who don’t look like us, to come through the door.”

Read Zendaya’s cover story in its entirety here

RELATED NEWS:

Find Out What Meghan Markle, Cardi B., Lizzo, And Zendaya All Have In Common When It Comes To Fashion

Zendaya, Lena Waithe, Jodie Turner-Smith &amp; Melina Matsoukas Slay Their November ELLE Covers!

Zendaya x Lancôme Launches The Perfect Red Lipsticks For Brown Girls

Come Thru Sis! Zendaya Slays 70s Style On Dec/Jan Allure Cover  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 3 weeks ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 3 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 5 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close