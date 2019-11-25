CLOSE
Feature Story
They Say The Most Popular Thanksgiving Side Dishes in Ohio is…

It’s Thanksgiving week. You already have a slew of relatives calling and telling you what they’re preparing so on and so forth. Don’t worry, you’re already dreading parts of it. Luckily thanks to Google, we have an idea of what is the most popular side dish in each state.

Per the search engine, the most searched for recipe in regards to side dishes in Ohio is … stuffed mushrooms?

Okay, that seems a little odd. Our neighbors in Indiana seem to love dressing.  Dressing also seems to be the most searched side dish in the South (Florida, Alabama, Georgia, North and South Carolina). Out West, macaroni and cheese is the top side dish in California while stuffing is a big deal in Colorado, Utah, Idaho and Minnesota.

Stuffed Mushrooms, though? So weird. What’s your favorite Thanksgiving side dish?

Photo Credit: Google

They Say The Most Popular Thanksgiving Side Dishes in Ohio is…  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

