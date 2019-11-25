CLOSE
Features
HomeFeatures

Drake’s Dad Dennis Graham Would Definitely Have The Dating Show You Can’t Look Away From

So don't even try.

2nd Annual Epic Fest - Arrivals

Source: Michael Tran / Getty

Who knew back in 2006 when Flavor of Love made its premiere on Vh1 that it would become a reality T.V. phenomenon? More importantly, who knew that 20 vibrant, beautiful women would be getting in spit fights over an over-40 man who doesn’t look like Idris Elba?

Yet, here we are.

The legacy of Flavor of Love seems to be continuing due to reports that Dennis Graham, a.k.a. Drake‘s dad, is gearing up for his own dating show. According to TMZ, sources close to Dennis say he’s shopping around his idea to networks and at least two of them are already interested. Graham is reportedly backed by reality TV guru David Weintraub and so far, there’s interest from Vice and WE tv, according to sources. Graham’s expected to sign on the dotted line this week.

That’s right. Women might possibly line up to find true love with Drake’s dad. The show will reportedly give viewers a glimpse into his extravagant life of luxury, clubbing, driving expensive cars and, of course, possibly hanging around the Champagne Papi himself Drake.

The show will probably be filled with materialism, shallow examples of love and women who are exclusively NOT in Mr. Graham’s age range (p.s. the man notoriously keeps his age private according to TMZ…which makes things even worse). The show will probably be laced with catty fights, cringe-worthy “physical” scenes, and one too many colorful suits.

The only question left is….

What time does it come on?

Don’t act like this isn’t going to be pure entertainment.

Drake’s Dad Dennis Graham Would Definitely Have The Dating Show You Can’t Look Away From  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 3 weeks ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 3 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 5 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close