NBA Benchwarmer Patrick Patterson Apologizes After “Bulldog” Comment About Black Women

Los Angeles Clippers player Patrick Patterson is in hot water after a previous comment regarding his dating preference resurfaced.

After posting a picture of himself with his wife, Sarah Nassar, accompanied by a heartfelt caption on his Instagram for the couple’s anniversary, Patterson was forced to issue an apology after he made a comment during a heated exchange with a stranger under the post. On the post, Patterson celebrated his wife, calling their union one of a kind.

“In all the world, there is no heart for me like yours,” Patterson wrote in the caption. “In all the world, there is no love for you like mine. Happy Anniversary.”

While many fans were excited for the post, one fan in particular took the time to encourage Patterson to look at the history of Black professional athletes with white women, before pointing out that prior to the fame, Patterson had his heart set on Black women.

”Bro you grew up loving our women,” the Instagram user wrote. “Why wait until you get some real money for your perspective and even if you wasn’t in the NBA and worked at Walmart in Toronto,you wouldn’t stand a chance bro you just became another statistic. I bet she’s the only one in her family to date a black stay woke my guy.”

Patterson initially tried explain that while the NBA provided the opportunity for him to meet his wife, it’s love that he’s celebrating before asking the Instagram user “why does it matter?” But things didn’t stay above the belt too long, before Patterson lashed out stating:

“So I should settle for a bulldog and act like I’m happy with my life and preach ‘keep it in your race’ to the world as if Dr. King didn’t fight/die for equality, acceptance, all cultures loving one another, and no hate?”

Although the exchange took place a few weeks ago, it began to circulate on social media over the last two days; with Patterson being accused of racism, bigotry, and self-hate across all platforms. After being dragged by the public, Patterson issued an apology or the comment, noting that the comment was intended to insult the IG user’s wife, not black women as whole, before apologizing for the personal attack as well.

“I want to address my use of the word ‘bulldog’ during a conversation with someone who I felt was making disrespectful remarks about my wife and our relationship,” he wrote. “I responded with the same, making a cruel comment on his wife’s physical stature. I know that two wrongs don’t make a right, but I let my emotions get the better of me in the heat of the moment. For that, I apologize to him, his wife, and the rest of his family for the hurtful and crude comments made on that day. I love my black people, I believe in love and equality.”

