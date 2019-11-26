CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Ohio High School Student with Autism and Epilepsy Caught on Video Being Assaulted

Junior high age boy being bullied at school.

Source: fstop123 / Getty

A student on Cleveland’s suburban west side was filmed being attacked by a fellow peer at his high school, and now his mother is speaking out.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

An Olmsted Township mother says the videotaped assault of her son should be seen so that the public is aware of how bullying affects students with special needs.

Her son, a 17-year-old junior at Polaris Career Center and Olmsted Falls High School, is seen in the video covering his head while being repeatedly punched and kicked by another student.

What makes this more horrifying is that the student is of special needs, and is diagnosed with both autism and epilesy.

It has been revealed that he was attacked twice in the same day, each by a different student.  One was a friend of the first student who was suspended for that first attack.  The other student was suspended as well.

As for the special needs student, he was hit with a “concussion and muscle soreness.”

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article and Video Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of fstop123 and Getty Images

Obama to Address Michael Brown, Eric Garner & Tamir Rice on BET

1 photos Launch gallery

Obama to Address Michael Brown, Eric Garner & Tamir Rice on BET

Continue reading Obama to Address Michael Brown, Eric Garner & Tamir Rice on BET

Obama to Address Michael Brown, Eric Garner & Tamir Rice on BET

[protected-iframe id="793e7361f68da2b25007e0f6bacc6d4c-32288325-48459797" info="//player.vimeo.com/video/113844737" width="500" height="281" frameborder="0" webkitallowfullscreen="" mozallowfullscreen="" allowfullscreen=""] *The recent deaths of Michael Brown, Eric Garner and Tamir Rice will be the hot topic addressed by President Barack Obama today in an exclusive interview with BET Networks. BET News’ Jeff Johnson will chat with the commander-in-chief about the tragedies on “BET News Presents: A Conversation with President Barack Obama.” A portion of the interview will air at 5 p.m. ET/PT on BET’s “106 & Park,” followed by the entire in-depth conversation at 6 p.m. ET/PT. In addition to Brown’s, Garner’s and Rice’s deaths, Obama will address community concerns and calls for justice and equality in regards to the non-indictments of police officers Darren Wilson and Daniel Pantaleo as well as his strategy to investigate the various incidents and ways in which he believes the country can come together during this time. The BET interview will mark the first time Obama has weighed in on  the recent deaths of black men at the hands of white police officers network TV as well as worldwide protests in response Source Eurweb.com

Ohio High School Student with Autism and Epilepsy Caught on Video Being Assaulted  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 4 weeks ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 3 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 5 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close