A student on Cleveland’s suburban west side was filmed being attacked by a fellow peer at his high school, and now his mother is speaking out.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

An Olmsted Township mother says the videotaped assault of her son should be seen so that the public is aware of how bullying affects students with special needs. Her son, a 17-year-old junior at Polaris Career Center and Olmsted Falls High School, is seen in the video covering his head while being repeatedly punched and kicked by another student.

What makes this more horrifying is that the student is of special needs, and is diagnosed with both autism and epilesy.

It has been revealed that he was attacked twice in the same day, each by a different student. One was a friend of the first student who was suspended for that first attack. The other student was suspended as well.

As for the special needs student, he was hit with a “concussion and muscle soreness.”

Click here to read more.

Article and Video Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of fstop123 and Getty Images

Ohio High School Student with Autism and Epilepsy Caught on Video Being Assaulted was originally published on wzakcleveland.com