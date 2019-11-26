It’s been over a week since Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was suspended indefinitely by the NFL for his role in that big fight against Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph.

Despite his appeal, the suspension was upheld by the league.

Now, Garrett is moving forward by continuing to make a difference in the Northeast Ohio community like he did before the Nov. 14 game.

Garrett was on hand helping out at the 7th annual Feed the Need event, where he joined several Cleveland-area celebrities and other Browns players, including the event’s host Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and his wife Emily, in serving food to those who are not able to afford meals.

WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland caught up with Garrett, and saw how he was doing following his suspension:

“It’s a time. You know, you have ups and downs in your life and right now I’m giving back to people, I’m having time to spend with my family and my friends and so I’m just making the most out of that,” Garrett said.

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Icon Sportswire and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of Facebook and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

BROWNS: Myles Garrett Gives an Update at the Feed the Need Event was originally published on wzakcleveland.com