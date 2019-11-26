SPORTS: Mason Rudolph Won’t Be Facing Off Against the Browns as The Steelers Benched Him!

This Sunday is going to be a huge rematch between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, and it will take place in the Steel City at Heinz Field starting at 1 p.m.

We all know Browns defensive end Myles Garrett won’t be there as he was suspended indefinitely by the NFL over his role in that big fight toward the end of the Nov. 14 match-up between the Browns and the Steelers.

Now, the other player in that fight won’t be playing either.

Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph is being benched after his poor execution during his portion of his team’s match-up this past Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

So who is replacing Rudolph? WEWS News 5 Cleveland has the answer:

According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, Steelers’ Coach Mike Tomlin has announced that QB Devlin Hodges will start.

#Steelers coach Mike Tomlin makes it official, announcing that QB Devlin Hodges will start this week against the #Browns. Mason Rudolph to the bench. 🦆 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 26, 2019

Hodges did play a key role in helping the Steelers win over the Bengals, 16-10.

As for Rudolph, this latest move caps off what looks to be a bad week for the polarizing QB. He was fined $50,000 for his part in that fight.

Now, Garrett “wrestled” Rudolph to the ground, but what exactly lead to Garrett hitting Rudolph’s head with the Steelers helmet that Garrett removed from Rudolph? Here’s News 5 with what happened in between those moments:

In a scrum on the ground, Rudolph got his hand on Garrett’s helmet first and appeared to kick Garrett in the groin while the players grappled.

Now, Browns are going to have to see a rematch with the Steelers, but with the player who started that big fight not going to be active.

The drama just keeps on delivering.

Would you have wanted to see Mason Rudolph play in the Browns-Steelers rematch, or are you glad he gets to sit out after seeing what Myles Garrett has been through?

Click here to read more!

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Michael Hickey and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Icon Sportswire and Getty Images

Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and WEWS News 5 Cleveland

What Makes Downtown Cleveland So Sexy? 13 photos Launch gallery What Makes Downtown Cleveland So Sexy? 1. Crystal Chandelierat PlayHouse Square Source:Getty 1 of 13 2. Solar panels outside the Great Lakes Science Center. Source:Getty 2 of 13 3. The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Source:Getty 3 of 13 4. Aerial view of downtown Cleveland's Public Square Source:Getty 4 of 13 5. Soldiers and Sailors monument in Cleveland, Ohio, USA Source:Getty 5 of 13 6. Downtown Cleveland's historic building on Public Square Source:Getty 6 of 13 7. The exterior of Key Tower. Source:Getty 7 of 13 8. 8 of 13 9. Downtown Old Stone Church Source:Getty 9 of 13 10. 10 of 13 11. The interior of the Tower City Center. Source:Getty 11 of 13 12. Cleveland Convention Center, Cleveland, Ohio, USA Source:Getty 12 of 13 13. 13 of 13 Skip ad Continue reading What Makes Downtown Cleveland So Sexy? What Makes Downtown Cleveland So Sexy? Recently in an article, Cleveland made the top 25 in the list of cities and states with the most sexiest accents. While that is a great honor for the city, that is not the only reason why Cleveland is a great place to live and visit, particularly Downtown. Here is a sample of what makes Downtown Cleveland so attractive.

SPORTS: Mason Rudolph Won’t Be Facing Off Against the Browns as The Steelers Benched Him! was originally published on wzakcleveland.com