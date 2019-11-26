CLOSE
SPORTS: Mason Rudolph Won’t Be Facing Off Against the Browns as The Steelers Benched Him!

NFL: NOV 24 Steelers at Bengals

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

This Sunday is going to be a huge rematch between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, and it will take place in the Steel City at Heinz Field starting at 1 p.m.

We all know Browns defensive end Myles Garrett won’t be there as he was suspended indefinitely by the NFL over his role in that big fight toward the end of the Nov. 14 match-up between the Browns and the Steelers.

Now, the other player in that fight won’t be playing either.

Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph is being benched after his poor execution during his portion of his team’s match-up this past Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

So who is replacing Rudolph?  WEWS News 5 Cleveland has the answer:

According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, Steelers’ Coach Mike Tomlin has announced that QB Devlin Hodges will start.

Hodges did play a key role in helping the Steelers win over the Bengals, 16-10.

As for Rudolph, this latest move caps off what looks to be a bad week for the polarizing QB.  He was fined $50,000 for his part in that fight.

Now, Garrett “wrestled” Rudolph to the ground, but what exactly lead to Garrett hitting Rudolph’s head with the Steelers helmet that Garrett removed from Rudolph?  Here’s News 5 with what happened in between those moments:

In a scrum on the ground, Rudolph got his hand on Garrett’s helmet first and appeared to kick Garrett in the groin while the players grappled.

Now, Browns are going to have to see a rematch with the Steelers, but with the player who started that big fight not going to be active.

The drama just keeps on delivering.

 

Would you have wanted to see Mason Rudolph play in the Browns-Steelers rematch, or are you glad he gets to sit out after seeing what Myles Garrett has been through?

Click here to read more!

 

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Michael Hickey and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Icon Sportswire and Getty Images

Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and WEWS News 5 Cleveland

