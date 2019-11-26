CLOSE
Features
HomeFeatures

Twitter Is Finally Going To Free Up Handles By Deleting All Those Inactive Accounts

It's about time!

Twitter App Icon on smartphone screen

Source: John Lamb / Getty

Twitter Is Going After Inactive Accounts To Free Up Unused Handles

Have you ever been pining after a Twitter username and gone to the account that has is, only to realize that person hasn’t even tweeted in 3 years? Well, today’s your lucky day because according to the people over at Twitter, they’re finally doing something about it.

As it stands right now, users can squat on an account for years without logging on, holding onto sought-after handles despite long stretches of inactivity. But now, as spotted by a BBC reporter named Dave Lee, it looks like Twitter is finally getting proactive about the situation–which could mean you can drop the “1234” or extra 5 a’s at the end of your username.

According to Lee, Twitter is “clawing back account that have been inactive for more than six months,” going on to clarify that inactive means that person hasn’t logged on at all in half a year.

According to the reporter, this action from Twitter won’t really have any impact on a lot that goes on within the app, but what it will effect is available usernames. “Come December 11th there could be an almighty landgrab for newly-available accounts,” he explains.

The social media platform has–and always has had–an inactive account policy in place, but it traditionally hasn’t done much to enforce this. In the past, the company has encouraged users to, at the very least, log in and Tweet ever six months–but now, it’s taking the added measure of reaching out to inactive users, prompting them to log in prior to December 11, or risk being deleted on that day.

According to TechCrunch, the timeline of opening up those inactive accounts to other users hasn’t been expanded upon yet. As they point out, in the fine print on the inactive account policy page, it still notes that the service does not “generally accept requests for usernames that seem inactive,” short of perceived trademark infringement.

A spokesperson noted in an email to the publication that these aforementioned accounts “may” become available, though the process of removing old accounts will probably take a number of months.

 

Twitter Is Finally Going To Free Up Handles By Deleting All Those Inactive Accounts  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 4 weeks ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 3 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 5 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close