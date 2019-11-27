CLOSE
Group Attempts To Rob Lyft Driver In East Columbus!

About a week ago a group of teens were caught on camera attempting to rob and steal the car from a local Lyft driver. Columbus Police are asking for help to  identify the seven suspects.

The entire ordeal started around 9:30 p.m. on the night of November 17th, right outside the Beatty Community Center located at 247 North Ohio Avenue.

Police reports claim, the driver received notification of a new ride. Upon arrival, he picked seven people up at the community center. One of the suspects made it a point to ask the driver if he was allowed to carry a concealed gun. The driver told them that he did not have a gun.

The driver later expressed that he considered calling police at that point, however he realized he was outnumbered and decided against it.

Once the ride led them to the area of North Harris Avenue and Grace Street, one of the suspects asked the driver to let them out of the car. The driver parked and proceeded to get out and help let him out.

The moments following that action are what is shown in the dash cam video footage. Viewers can see one of the suspects jump into the driver’s seat and begin to drive off. The driver then reacts and jumps in the back seat of the car, which he was near while trying to let out a passenger. You also see one of the suspects attempt to kick the victim out of the vehicle as well as try to take his phone.

The suspect that jumped in the driver’s seat appeared to be leading the short-lived attempt to rob the Lyft driver and steal his vehicle.

The suspects quickly crashed the vehicle into a parked car and ran away.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-2091 or email bbeard@columbuspolice.org.

Source: NBC4i 

Group Attempts To Rob Lyft Driver In East Columbus!  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

