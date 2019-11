T.I and his wife Tiny Harris sat down with Jada and her family on Red Table Talk to discuss TI’s comments regrading his 18 year old daughter Deyjah

Here’s video:

Source: essence.com

[Video]T.I Talks With Jada Pinkett-Smith On Red Table Talk About His Comments About His Daughter was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Written By: Karen Vaughn Posted 23 hours ago

