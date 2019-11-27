CLOSE
Joycelyn Savage: Patreon Source Challenges Her Claims

This Joycelyn story still has some twists and turns to it. Now the Patreons are having trouble verifying the account in order to receive the money she’s making. When the story broke people already had doubts. We will see how this turns out Fasho.

via TMZ:

There’s been a lot of doubt Joycelyn Savage is behind the Patreon account … an account which calls out Kelly, accusing him of physical abuse and forced abortions.

A source at Patreon, the company hosting the account, tells us Patreon tried Monday to verify the account. We’re told the owner of the account will have a couple days to provide proof they’re the real Joycelyn, or they’ll be shut down.(LoveBScott)

Photos
