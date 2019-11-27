CLOSE
Wendy Williams Says She’s Not a Lesbian & Not Dating Robyn Crawford!

Robyn Crawford and Wendy Williams

Source: The Wendy Williams Show / The Wendy Williams Show

Wendy Williams is defending herself against the rumors. She wants yall to know she is not a lesbian and she likes the ‘D.’ Williams is shutting down reports that she has sparked a romantic relationship with Whitney Houston’s BFF Robyn Crawford.

Wendy Williams attends the Circle of Sisters Event

Source: Patricia Schlein/WENN.com / WENN

We know that Williams interviewed Crawford earlier this month and after the show, Williams says she has begun a friendship with Crawford. Now, she is having to defend herself against rumors of a romance.

 

According to TheJasmineBrand.com, Williams said, “I am no lesbian. I like women for friendship….I like men and I like the D. All due respect to the lesbians. And Robyn is married, she’s got kids and I’m not a homewrecker! ‘I’ve never even been curious. It’s so complicated being a woman, I can’t imagine two of us in a relationship.”

Wendy Williams Says She’s Not a Lesbian & Not Dating Robyn Crawford!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

