Geoffrey Foreva: Toys ‘R’ Us Makes Comeback With New High-Tech Store

It's serious.

Toys R Us Reportedly Sold For $5.7 Billion

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

They didn’t want Toys “R” Us to win. But Geoffrey the Giraffe has risen again with a new store opening just in time for Christmas.

According to CNN, after various closings of Toys “R” Us stores across America, the franchise is opening its first new store at a location in Paramus, New Jersey.

And this time, they’re not playing games.

Kids and parents can take a trip to the store at the Westfield Garden State Plaza, and it’ll be complete with an in-store tree house, a reading space and a cinema. The immortal mascot Geoffrey presided over the ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday morning.

 

This will be the first step with a brand that’s working to revamp itself for the new decade. The toy store’s new parent company, Tru Kids, has been working diligently to reimagine the toy seller’s look and feel. Instead of shelves filled with toys, brands will have the option to “design custom experiences and branded shops to help them create memorable experiences for parents and children,” according to Tru Kids.

This new experience means that less toys will be purchased on the spot and instead, the in-store technology will allow parents to buy from a large stock of toys online. When talking about the Jersey store, Richard Barry, president and CEO of Tru Kids, said, This store has about 1,500 items, but through the technology in the store, you can buy over 15,000 items today.” 

Merry Christmas to the kids!

Geoffrey Foreva: Toys ‘R’ Us Makes Comeback With New High-Tech Store  was originally published on globalgrind.com

