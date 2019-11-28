CLOSE
The Arena Football League Files Bankruptcy & Shuts Down!

Unfortunately, sad days are among the Columbus Destroyers and the 2020 season. The Arena Football League announced today that it has officially filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy!

They will immediately cease all operations.

Upon addressing the situation, AFL Commissioner Randall Boe stated, “we’re all disappointed that we couldn’t find a way forward and wanted to thank our fans, our players, coaches, everyone who loved the Arena Football League. We all love the game and tried very hard to make it successful, but we simply weren’t able to raise the capital necessary to grow the league, resolve the substantial legacy liabilities and make it financially viable.”

The Columbus market and its local counterparts all have been suspended since October, according to the AFL.

This is a big loss for many locals, as this means they are now out of a job.

Source: NBC4i 

 

