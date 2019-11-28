CLOSE
Apple Now Offering 3% Cash-Back On Nike Purchases When You Use Your Apple Card

If you needed an excuse to swipe your Apple Card more, this is a really good one.

Apple Holds Product Launch Event In Cupertino

Source: Michael Short / Getty

This is excellent news right on time for the holiday shopping season. Apple is now allowing 3% cash-back to Apple Card users on Nike purchases.

The Swoosh is the latest company to join the growing list of retailers to offer cash-back for Apple Card users. T-Mobile and Uber already offer 2% cash-back now Nike is joining the party. When you make a purchase from either SNKRS, Nike.com, Nike stores, Nike Running Club, Nike Training Club, or the Nike App using Apple Pay combined with your Apple Card, you will get 3% Daily Cash.

The announcement comes on the heels of Black Friday and the holiday season, which should delight shoppers looking to get some cash-back on upcoming sneaker and apparel purchases.

Users will be able to use their accumulated Daily Cash towards other purchases or even pay their Apple Card bill (not available yet).

When Apple’s credit card was first announced, the tech giant was only offering 3% towards Apple purchases, 2% when you use Apple Pay, and a modest 1% when you use the physical card. Much to the delight of attendees at the Apple Event, which introduced the card, Apple revealed that it would be opening up its cash-back program to other companies. Nike is just the latest and the company that Job’s built promises that it will be adding more down the pipeline.

We are very excited to learn that we will be getting 3% cash-back when we cop those Air Jordan 11 ‘Bred’ next month and other kicks when they drop.

Photo: Michael Short / Getty

Apple Now Offering 3% Cash-Back On Nike Purchases When You Use Your Apple Card  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

