Governor DeWine & The First Lady Donated Turkeys To Expecting Mothers!

Thanksgiving Eve has proven to be another day to be thankful for a group of moms to be!

The governor of Ohio, Mike DeWine and his first lady, Fran, paid a visit to a very pregnant and glowing bunch of mothers to be on Wednesday. Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, the governor wanted to present the ladies of the Moms2B program with a special gift.

The Moms2B program embraced a package of turkeys and turkey meat presented to them by the Ohio Poultry Association farms. Bowman & Landes Turkeys graciously donated the free-range turkeys. The turkey meat was donated from Oakwood’s Cooper Farms, a family owned and operated company.

The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center offers the Moms2B program to expecting moms and moms who have infants. Currently, Ohio ranks as the 39th state in the country for high infant mortality rates. The program seeks to help women at high risk for infant mortality by enabling with the tools to make healthier choices and deliver healthy, full-term infants.

Moms2B provides weekly education and support sessions to promote healthy lifestyle choices and link Moms with support services. It is free to attend and they award moms with $5 Kroger gift cards for attendance, transportation assistance, on-site childcare and hot, healthy meals.

Source: ABC6 

Governor DeWine & The First Lady Donated Turkeys To Expecting Mothers!  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

